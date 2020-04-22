Regional airline facing crash landing if it can't qualify for aviation support package

A regional airline is fearing it'll go into receivership if it's not able to qualify for a slice of the Government's $600 million aviation support package.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sounds Air has been flying loyal customers to cities in the North and South Islands for more than 30 years.

In the last year, it's moved around 120,000 people around the country.

"From Taupo in the North to Christchurch in the South, and out to Westport and hubs around Blenheim and Wellington," managing director Andrew Crawford says.

"I think we flew 500 people [on the last day before lockdown], it was a wee bit like the Dunkirk evacuation getting people out."

The cost of being grounded is skyrocketing, costing more than a quarter of a million dollars each month.

Without financial help, the airline is headed for receivership.

Kaikōura MP Stuart Smith is petitioning the Transport Minister to step in and support Sounds Air and other regional players.

"We must have competition in the aviation sector," he says.

"If this airline were allowed to fail, it's not a simple matter of someone else picking up and starting again."

More than 20,000 people have signed the petition so far.

The Government has set aside $600 million to support the aviation sector but freight services are the priority, which a company like Sounds Air doesn't normally provide.

But in a statement, Transport Minister Phil Twyford told 1 NEWS they want to help Sounds Air and are working on a potential support package.

The airline is now hopeful it's heading in the right direction.

"It's going to be a domestic economy for a long time before tourists come back," Mr Crawford says.