What region has seen a 25 per cent leap in median property prices?

The median price for a New Zealand house is $490,000, up 10 per cent.
Property

National University of Ireland Galway runner Aengus Meldon was controlling the field until an unbelievable turn of events saw him get tied up.

'I've never seen that in athletics': The moment Irish runner racing for home is wiped out - by pole vault


Fire crews are out in force today as two blazes continue to burn.

'Very dangerous situation' – Port Hills fires continue to cause concern

The internet is divided over accusations the driver was too close for comfort.

Watch: 'You want to kill me mate?' Furious cyclist unloads at close passing driver - but who was at fault?


The man once considered one of the world’s best strikers has shown he still has a magic touch.

Watch: Fernando Torres scores THE BEST goal of 2017 (so far), sends Spanish commentator into absolute meltdown


Two Kiwi authors' crowdfunding campaign has started to get global attention.

Children's story book featuring gay love story on sale today, encourages message of acceptance

Promised Land, by two Wellington writers, is a fairy tale about a prince and a farm boy who become friends, then fall in love.

Waitrose (file picture).

Kiwi meat in 'British' lamb supermarket meals leaves bad taste for UK shoppers

Waitrose has been forced to re-brand lamb ready meals in its "British" range.

Chris Roberts says more foreign drivers hitting our roads has not seen an increase in road fatalities or accidents.

Should foreign drivers be forced to sit NZ driving tests? Industry leader says that would be wrong

As a foreign driver licensing petition heads for Parliament today, one tourism leader says increasing foreign drivers on our roads isn't causing more deaths.


Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.

Lower temperatures and lighter winds assist Hawke's Bay crews in bush fire fight

One house has been destroyed and another lost its deck.


The Blues flanker will line up with Bristol, having played 15 Tests for New Zealand.

'It's a massive acquisition for us!' Bristol Rugby confirm signing of All Blacks, Blues loose forward Steven Luatua

Luatua will join the English club for the 2017-18 season.



 
