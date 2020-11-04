Regardless of outcome, US presidential election will impact NZ - here's how

Votes are being counted today for who will become the next US President, whether Donald Trump remains in the roll or Democrat Joe Biden wins victory. But why should New Zealanders care?

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says what happens in the international juggernaut will have big impacts for New Zealand's economy.

"The biggest impact is going to be on the response to the virus," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

More than nine million people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the US - more than any other country.

Both US candidates have very different opinions on how to control it.

"I think under Biden, there'll be a much more stringent response to the virus, which means that, yes, there will be a lockdown and there will be stimulus, but they're likely to come out of it better," Eaqub says.

"Under Trump, I think we'll continue to see this denialism when it comes to the coronavirus, which means they can't really get things back up and running - regardless of the stimulus coming through."

Eaqub says around 10 per cent of New Zealand's exports go to the US.

"We're going to see some really big changes around the global economy as a result of this election, but we shouldn't over-inflate what might happen," he says.

"Because what's happening in America is this rise in nationalism, rise of protectionism, is not going to go away regardless of who's in power."

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay says there's a lot riding on the election results.

The Labour Government may find it easier to build a relationship with Biden than Trump, she suggests, paving the way to a White House visit once the coronavirus pandemic settles down.

On top of that, there's the CPTPP trade agreement.

"Donald Trump wasn't so keen, Joe Biden may be a little more open to it so that would be a big deal to New Zealand if it was reconsidered."