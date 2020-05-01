Refugees promised new life in New Zealand in limbo at Auckland resettlement facility until Level 2

Refugees should be able to move into new homes at Alert Level 2, with almost 150 people currently in lockdown at a resettlement centre in the Auckland suburb of Māngere.

The Red Cross says the Covid-19 pandemic is just adding even more stress for these families.

“There's nothing easy about being a refugee. Then throw a lockdown in the mix and life gets even more complicated,” general manager of migration Rachel O’Connor told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

There are 148 refugees who have been stranded at the resettlement centre, living in limbo while they are left waiting to start their new life in New Zealand.