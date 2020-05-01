TODAY |

Refugees promised new life in New Zealand in limbo at Auckland resettlement facility until Level 2

Source:  1 NEWS

Refugees should be able to move into new homes at Alert Level 2, with almost 150 people currently in lockdown at a resettlement centre in the Auckland suburb of Māngere.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Almost 150 refugees’ lives are in limbo as they wait to restart their lives, Rachel O’Connor from the Red Cross told Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

The Red Cross says the Covid-19 pandemic is just adding even more stress for these families.

“There's nothing easy about being a refugee. Then throw a lockdown in the mix and life gets even more complicated,” general manager of migration Rachel O’Connor told TVNZ1's Breakfast today. 

There are 148 refugees who have been stranded at the resettlement centre, living in limbo while they are left waiting to start their new life in New Zealand.

Watch the full interview with Ms O'Connor in the video above. 

New Zealand
Immigration
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Home loans made easier as Reserve Bank scraps 20% deposit requirement for one year
2
Homicide investigation launched after woman dies in Auckland suburb from 'critical injuries'
3
How to know if you'll be getting the Government's now-doubled Winter Energy Payment
4
Government doubles Winter Energy Payments for low-income families, over 1m Kiwis to benefit
5
How the Government pays for its Covid-19 policies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tourism industry anticipating businesses to fold if Level 2 limits travel
03:30

Covid-19's brutal reality: Nonprofit employing disabled Kiwis forced to make 137 redundancies
03:23

Covid-19: Epic celebrations in Britain as lockdown hero Captain Tom turns 100

Man arrested over kidnapping allegation in Palmerston North; police seeking witnesses