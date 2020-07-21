Refugees who entered NZ during lockdown open up about their 'new beginning'

As New Zealand's refugee quota is set to increase, refugee centres are almost empty with no arrivals scheduled while border restrictions remain in place.

Luis Hernandez with his wife Jacky Yagari. Source: rnz.co.nz

By Simon Rogers and Amy Williams of rnz.co.nz

The country's last intake of refugees for the forseeable future arrived on 13 March and stayed at the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre.

Now the last of those are packing their bags and set to resettle, leaving the centre vacant as a result of the global pandemic.

Luis Hernandez, his wife Jacky Yagari, and their two daughters left Colombia - a country marred by decades-long violent conflict - to face lockdown in New Zealand.

"As soon as I came off of the plane I could breathe the clean air and see the clean streets that was a very good experience," Hernandez said.

They said they felt safe despite the pandemic unfolding.

The day Hernandez and his family arrived in New Zealand, there had been no reported deaths due to Covid-19 in Colombia. Now there have been over 6500, according to the World Health Organisation.

"For me was also the feeling of safety knowing that everything was going to be fine, that was perhaps the most important feeling for me," Yagari said.

On arrival at the resettlement centre, the family spent two weeks in self isolation as people were tested for Covid-19 on arrival - no one tested positive.

"Before we departed we knew there were cases of coronavirus in New Zealand but knowing we were going to arrive in a place where everything was well controlled and well looked after was peace of mind for us," said Hernandez.

Then, level four restrictions hit and the country spent four weeks in lockdown.

They shared their bubble with another family in the same unit at the resettlement centre, with set times for going outdoors.

"More than the difficulties that we may have faced - because, of course, it's complicated - for me the hardest thing was that I was impatient, I really wanted to go out and see this new country," said Hernandez.

Yagari said she spent her time researching the country and how they could get involved in the community.

"For me it was more like a holiday because I knew after then I was going to start a new life," she said.

The resettlement centre's on-site school provided online learning for the children, staff put buckets of chalk out, and organised activities as restrictions eased.

Hernandez said his eldest daughter, who is 10, took it in her stride.

"We are blessed. God sent us a very smart girl and it wasn't difficult to explain to her what was happening," he said.

"When she wanted to go out and play with the kids we always managed the situation in a way that we are the ones who arrived in this country so we have to be cautious. She always understood things well and was patient."

Since then the school at the resettlement centre has slowly shrunk to one class as families have been resettled. Now there are three children and next week the classroom will be empty, so the teachers have been redeployed to other schools.

From this month, New Zealand's Refugee Quota increases from 1000 refugees a year to 1500.

It is bittersweet for immigration manager Sarah Ward, who works at the Māngere centre.

"I've been here seven years and it is a but surreal but we're really looking forward to a time when we can safely bring people in," she said.

"We know we've got families waiting overseas and we're ready to bring them, it's just about making sure it's safe for them to come and go through transit to get to New Zealand as well as keep New Zealand safe."

Immigration New Zealand said the global pandemic was likely to reduce the number of refugees who arrived in this quota year.

It is working with agencies in New Zealand and overseas, including the UN refugee agency, on requirements to resume refugee resettlement once border restrictions are lifted. This includes ensuring travel routes are open and appropriate health measures and controls are in place overseas.

For now, it is unknown when the next refugees will arrive in the country.

Ward said she was impressed with the resilience of those arriving at the refugee centre as the pandemic started to unravel.

"The most amazing thing was the way the families responded. We sometimes forget how amazingly resilient they are and people retained an extremely positive and optimistic attitude throughout the whole thing," she said.

"This is their chance to make a new start and so we saw kids just bursting at the seams to start school and learn; and mum and dad just really keen to get in and learn English and find out if they can get jobs."

The Hernandez-Yagari family leaves for their new home in Blenheim tomorrow.