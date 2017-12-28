 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

share

Millie McCaughan 

1 NEWS NOW Producer

As part of our series marking 50 years since the UN adopted the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, 1 NEWS looks into life for a refugee family in New Zealand.  

Zaid Al-Jarrah was an IT engineer in Iraq eight-years-ago when he and his family were forced to flee the country he called home. 

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.
Source: 1 NEWS

In 2009 he was threatened by militia. Helping to rebuild his country was no longer possible and he fled the Islamic State stronghold to ensure his family's safety.

His wife, Wagha Abdulraheem Al-Salihi, was home with their baby when she narrowly escaped the Baghdad bombings outside government, killing 155 and injuring hundreds more.

The couple and their young children escaped to Egypt, and in 2015 the family came to New Zealand as refugees.

Although New Zealand wasn't the same as in movies, Mr Al-Farrah says it is a "beautiful" place with welcoming communities.

"We are here as New Zealanders. Simple," he said.

Starting life in a new country was not easy for their family.

"If you want success you need to work hard, and that's what we do here,” he said.

He tried hard to get a job, but was unsuccessful. So he turned to study, but was also not able to apply for a student allowance.

"They stopped all the benefits for me, and even to my wife and my family they just give the kids support, so we started the first year very hard," Mr Al-Jarrah told 1 NEWS.

"But again, the Red Cross play a main role here; they enrol us with other communities and support us to live with nothing for the first year."

But financial struggles did not hold him back, when Mr Al-Jarrah talked to 1 NEWS he had just handed in his Master’s thesis for computing and cyber security at Unitec in Auckland.

He will begin the New Year looking for a job, after he celebrates his achievements with his family.

"Especially my wife, she supported me a lot – so they deserve a big celebration after I finish."

The family have settled into their home, but Mr Al-Farrah still thinks back to Iraq.

"The neighbours are very nice. We talk with them a lot, sometimes we talk about New Zealand… Sometimes when they hear stories about Iraq they ask me, I explain to them what’s happening there."

Related

Millie McCaughan

Auckland

06:56
We sat down with Green MP Golriz Ghahraman to talk life in New Zealand and the road to parliament.

Five questions with human rights lawyer, refugee and Green MP Golriz Ghahraman
04:28
As the refugee quota doubles next year advocates are hoping more money is put towards resettlement services to cope with the increase.

Kiwis urged to 'extend a hand of friendship' as New Zealand's refugee quota set to double in 2018

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines should brace for heavy rain

2

Woman seriously injured after falling from moving campervan on Waikato Expressway

01:57
3
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released


03:37
4
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

01:47
5
It was a key policy of the Maori Party, who no longer hold a place in parliament.

Whanau Ora about to be re-booted under new government

03:37
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master’s degree he finally feels settled into life as a Kiwi.

A refugee family's life in New Zealand: The end of 2017 signals the start of a new chapter

As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.


02:00
Recorded in September, it was the former US president’s first interview since leaving the presidency.

Barack Obama opens up about leadership with Prince Harry, warns of immersed internet use

He said people in leadership must be careful in their use of social media.

02:04
The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 