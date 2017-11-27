 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A sports commentator says it's hard to accept there wasn't some kind of "racist element" in the decision not to video review Tonga's would-be match-winning try.

Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.
Source: Breakfast

England beat Tonga 20-18 in their Rugby League World Cup match this weekend, after a last-minute try by Andrew Fifita was disallowed by referee Matt Cecchin due to an earlier knock-on.

Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Source: 1 NEWS

Phil Gifford, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said while he believed the referee had made the right decision, it was "insulting" that Matt Cecchin had not referred the decision upstairs for review.

'Akilisi Pohiva spoke to 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner during the Tongan fan protest.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I do think it's incredibly insulting and demeaning and arrogant of the referee to not go to the television match official," Mr Gifford said.

"Earlier in the game he did it on several occasions and I'll guarantee that if it had not been Tonga - if it had been Australia playing England - he would have gone to the [TMO].

The crowds were upset a late try wasn't given to their team, but were also celebrating their run to the World Cup final four.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I also hate to say it, but I honestly believe - and I'm sure the referee is a good bloke and he would be horrified at the suggestion that there's a racial element to it - but I think that there's an unconscious racist element to it as well.

Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.
Source: SKY

"Here's this Pasifika team, they're all Pasifika players obviously, and somehow or another ... I don't think they were taken seriously enough.

"That's a hell of a football team with some of the best rugby league players in the world and they are up there on the world stage and they were good enough to have won that game."

Tonga fans yesterday flooded into Auckland's CBD to both protest the result and also to celebrate how far Tonga had come.

'Akilisi Pohiva spoke to 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner during the Tongan fan protest.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

3
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

01:03
4
Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

03:49
5
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

'Racial element' to Tonga being denied their RLWC, commentator says

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

00:17
The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

Raw video: Amazing footage shows tree hurtling down swollen Otago river, before ploughing into bridge

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

05:10
Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 