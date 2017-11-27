Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

A sports commentator says it's hard to accept there wasn't some kind of "racist element" in the decision not to video review Tonga's would-be match-winning try.

England beat Tonga 20-18 in their Rugby League World Cup match this weekend, after a last-minute try by Andrew Fifita was disallowed by referee Matt Cecchin due to an earlier knock-on.

Phil Gifford, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said while he believed the referee had made the right decision, it was "insulting" that Matt Cecchin had not referred the decision upstairs for review.

"I do think it's incredibly insulting and demeaning and arrogant of the referee to not go to the television match official," Mr Gifford said.

"Earlier in the game he did it on several occasions and I'll guarantee that if it had not been Tonga - if it had been Australia playing England - he would have gone to the [TMO].

"I also hate to say it, but I honestly believe - and I'm sure the referee is a good bloke and he would be horrified at the suggestion that there's a racial element to it - but I think that there's an unconscious racist element to it as well.

"Here's this Pasifika team, they're all Pasifika players obviously, and somehow or another ... I don't think they were taken seriously enough.

"That's a hell of a football team with some of the best rugby league players in the world and they are up there on the world stage and they were good enough to have won that game."