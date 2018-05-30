A reformed smoker's guide to kicking the habit that's bad for your health - 'The message is out there that it hurts people'

Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe spoke to Dr Chris Atkinson, an associate professor of oncology at St George’s Cancer Care Centre in Christchurch.

"There is a time in every person who smokes' life where they sort of think, 'I don't need to do this, and that's when you need help,'" Dr Atkinson said.

Smokers are four times more likely to kick the habit with the help of a healthcare professional, such as a family doctor or a pharmacist.

"It's hard because the addiction is complex. There's lots of different types of nicotine - there's lots of different influences that an addict has."

Influences to smoke have lessened over the years as the government tackles the habit, with cigarette ads being taken off the air, and tobacco sponsorship and smoking in bars have been banned.

The government is looking to enforce a full smoking ban in 2025

"I'd like to believe it [will happen] but by gosh, we've got a lot of work to do in the next seven years."

Smoking is on the decline.



In 1983, the smoking rate was at 33 per cent. Now, it's at 16 per cent.