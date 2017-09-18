Refinery boss says 'NZ doesn't need to be embarrassed' about damaged pipeline

Refining NZ is playing down the impact of the ruptured jet fuel line between Marsden Point and Auckland, saying the country doesn't need to be embarrassed by it.

Thousands of travellers have had their plans disrupted after the 170km pipeline started leaking after damage caused by an insulation layer of the pipe being removed which then led to corrosion - forcing rationing of jet fuel at Auckland Airport.

It has raised questions about fuel supply security for the country's biggest city and Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett admitted it was embarrassing. But Refining NZ disagrees.

"New Zealand doesn't need to be embarrassed about this," Refining NZ chief executive Sjoerd Post told RNZ today.

"Buncefield blew up in the UK and Heathrow was on this type of allocation for a couple of years."

Any back-up pipeline, via Mt Maunganui, would cost up to $325 million - the cost of which would be passed on - and it might never be used, Mr Post said.

"I am totally understanding that people are outraged they cannot go on their holiday today... but the problem is that if they don't ever want that to occur again we need to increase airfares at Auckland."

It is hoped the pipeline will be fixed and jet fuel delivered to Wiri in south Auckland by Tuesday next week at the latest.

It will take another 30 hours for the jet fuel to settle, for recertification to be obtained, and then it can be transported to the airport.

"The pipe is located in boggy terrain and it is certain that the acidic nature of the soil will have contributed to the corrosion and subsequent tear in the pipe," Mr Post said in a statement.

"What's not clear is when this section of the pipe may have been damaged. While further analysis of the metal is to be carried out, we are concluding that this incident is a one-off".

The Marsden Point pipeline had been operating "beautifully" since it was built in the 1980s, Mr Post said.

Between 60,000 and 80,000 litres was spilled and had run into a culvert where it had been dammed and recovered. Contaminated soil had been taken to refinery for treatment.

The environmental damage would be "absolutely nil by the time we are done", Mr Post said.