 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Reducing GP fees won't necessarily help those who need it, doctor says

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Overworked general practitioners need to see people who need their help, with increased subsidies not necessarily leading to that outcome, according to a leading GP.

Overworked GPs need to see people who most need their help, with increased subsidies not necessarily leading to that outcome, Dr Cameron says.
Source: Breakfast

The current model was "inefficient" in its use of resource, Dr John Cameron told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"We have people who cannot afford to go and see a doctor at the moment, that's being shown in many studies and it's looking at our ED (emergency department) units which are free of charge to turn up, people are turning up there with primary care problems," he said.

"That's an inefficient use of resource and healthcare should be provided in the community."

"How do we target government subsidised funding to those who either need it because of health need or need it because of a financial need?"

Dr Cameron said GPs wanted to be able to provide healthcare targeted to the individual needs of people.

"We want to see the people that we need to see," Dr Cameron said.

"What we want to be to do is anticipate what your health need will be, put more money into that to reduce the barriers and then shift you on from there so we actually try to prevent the ill-health in the first place."

Dr Cameron said the two basic funding models in place currently weren't tailored to the individual.

"One (funding model) is called access funding which provides for the vast majority of our population."

"We have another one called VLCA, which is very low cost access, and that is if your practice has more than per cent Maori, Pacific or quintiles 5, you get a huge bucket of money thrown in but it's extrapolated across your whole population (including non-Maori, Pacific or quintiles 5)," he said.

"So the funding is population based, not individual based."

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

00:29
2
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

02:51
3
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

00:30
4
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

5
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


05:32
The National Party leader says proposed changes only add additional costs and compliances for business without any real benefit for workers.

'Less growth and fewer jobs' - Govt's proposed employment law changes won't 'get us anywhere' - Simon Bridges

Re-unionising will hinder, not help, workers, says the Opposition leader.

00:15
At least 1300 properties are without power in Taranaki after lightning strikes early this morning.

'It's actually shaking the house' - Lightning storm hits Taranaki causing power cuts

Electricity has now been restored to 1000 houses in New Plymouth.

01:20
Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

'People would say 'go kill yourself'' – Young Kiwi cyberbullying survivor speaks out

Jazz Thornton spoke about her experience on TVNZ’s The Inside Word.

01:15

All Blacks lend a hand as road safety educators try to change attitudes of young Kiwis learning to drive

More than 380 people have died on our roads in the last 12 months.

01:59
1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.

'I have to learn how to make up for the time I lost' - Parenting from behind bars a reality for many Kiwi women on Mother's Day

1 NEWS' Donna-Marie Lever went to meet some of the many mothers behind bars.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 