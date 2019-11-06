TODAY |

Rediscovering Aotearoa: Takatāpui/LGBTQIA+

Rediscovering Aotearoa is an 8-part bilingual short documentary, podcast and article series by TVNZ's Re: that travels Aotearoa meeting young Kiwis as they discuss the impacts of colonisation today, modern race relations and how they are decolonising themselves.

Sexual diversity and gender fluidity are nothing new in Aotearoa, they’ve always been around.

New Zealand is currently debating whether or not gay conversion therapy should be banned after two petitions calling for an end to the controversial practice were delivered to parliament. The Justice Select Committee have considered the issue and so far decided not to recommend a ban, citing rights relating to freedom of expression and religion

Gender diversity was an accepted part of Māori and Pacific societies before colonisation. But European Christian values brought stigma and shame. Jaimie Waititi and Falencie Filipo are members of queer arts collective FAFSWAG. What does it mean to decolonise your identity? Source: TVNZ

