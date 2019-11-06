TODAY |

Rediscovering Aotearoa: Mātauranga/Knowledge

Rediscovering Aotearoa is an 8-part bilingual short documentary, podcast and article series by TVNZ's Re: that travels Aotearoa meeting young Kiwis as they discuss the impacts of colonisation today, modern race relations and how they are decolonising themselves.

Arini Loader drops an armful of books on the table in front of us with a thud. Their spines are coloured in deep blacks and rich red (kōkōwai) that when stacked together evoke the Tino Rangatiratanga Māori flag. 

These are a few key examples of history texts in Arini’s collection that capture the historical perspective of Māori. A perspective that although enshrined in these pages, the Victoria University of Wellington history lecturer says is woefully absent from the majority of New Zealand history books, and so the historical knowledge of much of our country.

There are 110 statues or monuments in Wellington, but only 10 of those represent Māori narratives. Two strangers, Safari Hynes and Peter McKenzie, meet to discuss whose ancestors are represented around the city. Source: TVNZ

