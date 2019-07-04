Red-robed, ghostly faced activists demand action on climate change from Tasman decision-makers

Climate change activists dressed up in blood-red robes and ghostly face paint today to get the attention of Tasman decision-makers.

The local Extinction Rebellion group is calling on Tasman District Council to follow neighbouring Nelson City Council in declaring a Climate Emergency.

This afternoon the protestors walked into the Richmond Council Chambers unannounced and stood silently in front of councillors.

Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne paused the meeting to speak with organiser Katrin Millener and gave her an opportunity to address the room and explain their actions.

Mrs Millener says they wanted to depict a scene of "beautiful, bloody, nightmarish bodies" similar to performances in London.

“It is about conveying a message through strong visual impact, movement and silence. To evoke feelings of sadness, empathy and grief for our planet and the blood of its inhabitants,” she says.

The group previously campaigned for change ahead of Nelson City Council’s vote to declare a climate emergency on May 16.

Yesterday, Southland Regional Council decided against such a declaration. Councillors were in agreement over the importance of climate change issues, but the use of the definition ‘climate change emergency’ was voted down 10-2.