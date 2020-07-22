Red flights for returnees from Australia to NZ to resume next month

Red flights allowing people to return to New Zealand from Australia will resume from next month.

Source: istock.com

The flights will resume from several cities in Australia, joint head of MIQ, Brigadier Rose King, said on Wednesday in a statement.

The ‘red’ flights will require travellers to book their 14-day stay in managed isolation and have a negative pre-departure test. Normal rules around whether they are liable to pay for their stay in MIQ will apply.



MIQ vouchers and flights will be available for travel on a limited number of dates in September from a select number of locations.



"We are aware that a number of New Zealanders in Australia have been unable to return since the suspension of quarantine-free travel with Australia in July, so I am very pleased that flights from Australia will resume to bring more people home," King said.



"People will need to secure a voucher for MIQ in the same way everyone else returning to New Zealand does and there is high demand right now. The current outbreak in New Zealand is putting extra pressure on MIQ capacity, as MIQ facilities are being used for all positive Covid-19 cases."