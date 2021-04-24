TODAY |

'Recycle the recycling' - A message to consumers to rethink plastic and its uses

Corazon Miller, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

In the battle for the environment, plastic is often seen as "Enemy No.1" - but sustainability experts say it needn't be the case as they encourage a rethink on on the simplistic view that plastic is an option of last resort.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some Kiwi businesses are finding plastic can be sustainable if used correctly. Source: 1 NEWS

Single-use plastic, such as straws, rubbish bags, and coffee cups have given plastic a bad name. But, "plastics as a material isn't the problem, it's how we are using it," says Auckland-based sustainability consultant Nick Morrison.

"It has got some really good uses, a prime example is planes. They are much lighter now, because of plastic, than they were in the past, so there is a lot less fuel and a lot less emissions." 

In fact he says, bio-degradeable products aren't necessarily better for the environment, if it encourages people to use and dispose instead of reusing. 

"There is a feeling that compostable packaging can be seen as encouraging people to use and dispose." But he says people need to be encouraged to reuse what they have.

It is a concept some Kiwi organisations are making a mainstay of their business... turning to options that may contain plastic, but that can be reused or recycled.

New Zealand Post independently-commissioned research into its packaging options found its 80 per cent recycled plastic packaging was more sustainable than even its paper or compostable options. 

The company's head of sustainability, Dawn Baggaley, says; "it uses 2.6 times less carbon than our virgin plastic packaging," saving the company the "equivalent of 824 flights from Wellington to Auckland" per year.  

And the packaging can also be recycled again. 

"We are encouraging people who use our recycleable packaging to put them in the soft plastics recycling scheme... they can get made into things like fence posts or go into vege gardens." 

Beauty company, Emma Lewisham, has incorporated into her fledgling company an ethos of putting all her products into packaging that can either be recycled or refilled. 

"Beauty packaging is the biggest contributor to carbon emissions, so instead of producing the 100 billion units that we do every year in the beauty industry, we are arguing that we should reuse what we have already brought into the world." 

It does require buy-in from both the consumer and other companies. Emma Lewisham has found so far around 10 per cent of her consumers are making use of the refill option she provides. 

"But it is increasing," she says. 

But, a recent survey showed that across 11 common products used in nine countries, New Zealand's packaging of them was 57 per cent non recycleable - the second worst result ahead of Brazil. 

"We need a behaviour change from customers, we need people to take a bag with them shopping, to take a coffee cup to the cafe with them, we need people to take a lunch box with them to take their lunch," says Nick Morrison. 

"If we want to inhabit this planet, we need to live in the laws of the real world, so we have to shift to a circular economy and focus on how we can not send things to landfill."

New Zealand
Environment
Business
Corazon Miller
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
1000 people who travelled to NZ from Perth being contacted, as Australian region enters lockdown
2
John Campbell takes a tour of emergency housing motel, which costs taxpayers thousands a week for one unit
3
'We're really proud of it' - Six60 ready to put on historic show at sold out Eden Park
4
Locals angered after authorities fail to clamp down on koi 'menace' wreaking havoc in Hauraki Plains
5
'I said exactly what I meant' - Foreign Minister defends contentious China comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

'I said exactly what I meant' - Foreign Minister defends contentious China comments

Move to cut speed limits near schools aimed at keeping kids safer, Transport Minister says

Auckland's Roxy nightclub apologises after racially insensitive Instagram caption

1000 people who travelled to NZ from Perth being contacted, as Australian region enters lockdown