Recruitment of Māori to Police is on the rise

Police say recruitment of Māori applications to the police force are on the rise, with an 81 per cent increase in the last four years.

This financial year alone, 946 applications were made, the biggest year yet and with the graduation of Wing 329 on 29 August almost 150 Māori recruits have graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College in the last 12 months.

This has allowed police to increase the number of Māori Constabulary by 10 per cent in just one year and police say they are now significantly closer to their goal of representing the Māori population within Police.

Police say this year alone has delivered two of their three biggest individual months of applications from Māori going back to 2014, with the largest number of applications coming in March of this year.

“It’s great that more whānau are seeing Police as a career path that they can pursue and support,” say Acting Superintendent for Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services (MPES), Anaru Pēwhairangi.


