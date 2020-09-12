Recreational cannabis referendum narrowly fails in preliminary results

TODAY |

Preliminary results indicate the recreational cannabis referendum has failed, with a result of  53.1% against and 46.1% in support. 

This means if the final vote is reflected in the official results, recreational cannabis would remain illegal - however, official results are set to come out on November 6, which would include special votes that are estimated to make up 17 per cent of the overall vote.

The results could impact the final referendum results.

The preliminary result means recreational cannabis would remain illegal. 

If the official results change the result, recreational cannabis would not automatically become legal.

The next Government would introduce a proposed law to Parliament and from there, the public can share their thoughts and ideas on legalising cannabis. It would then need the support of Parliament to pass. 

Jacinda Ardern promised before the election if she were re-elected, she would follow through with the results of the referendum.

The day before election day, she would still not reveal the way she voted, but said whatever the outcome, it was important "young people do not end up damaging themselves as a result of access, because that is what I saw as a young person".

"Second, I don't want to see people unnecessarily criminalised. Whatever outcome, that’s what I think we should be looking to achieve."

