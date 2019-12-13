Recovery team lands on White Island to continue recovery mission of two bodies

A team has returned to Whakaari/White Island this morning to attempt to recover the two remaining bodies lost in the eruption.

Body recovery operation on White Island by the Defence Force. Source: NZDF

The Deputy Commissioner of National Operations John Tims this morning said the plan is contingent on a range of risk factors that will be continuously assessed.

Mr Tims said two teams of four Search and Rescue and Disaster Victim Identification staff are being taken to the island by helicopter.

He said the team will be taken to the area of the island where Police’s best information suggests a body may be.

“They will be wearing the same protective clothing as the eight New Zealand Defence Force personnel who were on the island on Friday,” he said.

“However, their breathing apparatus will be different, meaning they will only be able to stay on the island for up to 75 minutes.”

A GNS scientist will remain on board the Police Eagle Helicopter to monitor the environment in real-time.

The helicopters dropping off the ground teams will also stay above the island in an operational support capacity.

