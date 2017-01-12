Recovery of man's body from Lake Rotoiti brings 'closure' for family

The brother of a man who fatally drowned in Lake Rotoiti after he jumped off a boat has spoken of the "closure" brought by the recovery of his body.

Colin McCormick jumped into the lake, north east of Rotorua, on January 4 to retrieve his hat that had blown away.

Colin McCormick Source: Supplied

The 48-year-old was on a boat trip with his partner and nine-year-old son, who desperately tried to manoeuvre the boat to get him after his lifejacket came off but neither knew how to operate the vessel.

Mr McCormick's brother, Gavin McCormick, told the Rotorua Daily Post the family are devastated, but relieved the body has been found.

"It's good to have that closure... but, it's like a double whammy really, when he first went missing and now that's he's back," he said.

"We have the result now and it's on with life for the rest of us and looking after Colin's partner and looking after Colin's son and looking after each other."

Mr McCormick was described as a "strong swimmer" and was treading water for a short time before going under, it was reported.

After an extensive search, his was found by Land Search and Rescue volunteers just before 7am today.