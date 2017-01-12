 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Recovery of man's body from Lake Rotoiti brings 'closure' for family

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

The brother of a man who fatally drowned in Lake Rotoiti after he jumped off a boat has spoken of the "closure" brought by the recovery of his body.

Colin McCormick jumped into the lake, north east of Rotorua, on January 4 to retrieve his hat that had blown away. 

Colin McCormick

Colin McCormick

Source: Supplied

The 48-year-old was on a boat trip with his partner and nine-year-old son, who desperately tried to manoeuvre the boat to get him after his lifejacket came off but neither knew how to operate the vessel.

Mr McCormick's brother, Gavin McCormick, told the Rotorua Daily Post the family are devastated, but relieved the body has been found. 

"It's good to have that closure... but, it's like a double whammy really, when he first went missing and now that's he's back," he said. 

"We have the result now and it's on with life for the rest of us and looking after Colin's partner and looking after Colin's son and looking after each other."

Mr McCormick was described as a "strong swimmer" and was treading water for a short time before going under, it was reported.

After an extensive search, his was found by Land Search and Rescue volunteers just before 7am today.

The death will now be referred to the Coroner.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop


2
Late afternoon sun reflects a golden glow n rocks and dune vegetation.

NZ beach ranked among best 25 in the world, can you guess which one?

00:21
3
The Black Caps' fast bowler came up with the first breakthrough wicket dismissing Imrul Kayes.

Live updates: Boult removes Iqbal after rampaging half century

00:38
4
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on


00:19
5
A man has been arrested for allegedly hitting the man and then driving off.

Man killed by alleged drunk driver while sitting on bench in Kaitaia

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".

00:32

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

Langdon and Que spent 27 days sailing to Australia.

00:23
The PM paid his respects to our war dead at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument.

Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

The PM and his wife laid a wreath at the Menin Gate today.

New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. 11 September 2016. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

Pascoe claimed five medals at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ