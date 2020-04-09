Record numbers of Kiwis protected with flu vaccine, Government announces

According to the Government, this year’s flu vaccine programme has seen record numbers of New Zealanders vaccinated.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter says 587,000 vaccines have already been administered, compared to 290,000 at the same time last year.

Monday marks the end of vaccines being restricted to priority groups only.

“This year we started the flu jab season early, distributed hundreds of thousands more vaccines and doubled the number of people vaccinated this year compared to this time last year,” Julie Anne Genter said.

“Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, the vaccination programme roll out has been a success in terms of the number of at-risk people already vaccinated.

“We know doctors, nurses and pharmacies have been busy at a very stressful time, so I want to thank them for their extraordinary work in administering so many vaccines so early this year."

Flu vaccine statistics for 2020:

· As at 17 April 2020, 587,000 people have been vaccinated, compared with 290,000 on the same date in 2019.

· Two thirds of vaccines are to people aged over 65, and 5712 to pregnant women.

· 700,000 vaccines are available in New Zealand to be administered.

Free flu vaccines continue to be available for:

-People aged 65 and over

-People who are pregnant

-People with certain chronic conditions