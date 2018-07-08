TODAY |

Record number of women on state sector boards

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

A record number of women were on state sector boards in 2018, the Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says.

The Government has increased women on boards to a record 47.4 per cent for 2018, up from 45.7 per cent in 2017, she said tonight.

A Gender Stocktake of State Sector Boards and Committees is undertaken annually by the Ministry for Women. 

“This Government is committed to having more women in leadership roles," Ms Genter said.

“This result shows significant progress towards our target of 50 per cent of women on state sector boards and committees by 2021.”

More diverse leadership in organisations results in better decision making, better organisational resilience and better performance,” Ms Genter said. 

“It also opens up more opportunities for women to succeed and contributes to a more inclusive and fairer society.”

She said: “By making sure the public sector has equal representation at the top, we want to inspire the private sector to lift its game.” 

The Government is encouraging organisations across New Zealand to challenge current workplace cultures and support women into leadership roles, “not just because that’s the fair thing to do, but also because diversity helps organisations function more effectively,” Ms Genter said.

She also said the Minister for Ethnic Communities Jenny Salesa is working towards having ethnicity data for boards available next year. 

“This will give us better information about the ethnic makeup of our boards with a view to ensure diversity and representation of all New Zealanders. “

Ms Genter is encouraging women who are interested in being on boards to register for the Ministry for Women’s nominations service.

Julie Anne Genter says government incentives may be taken if the private sector continues to represent women unfairly.
Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Two others were injured in the incident.
Homicide investigation underway after woman 'hit by vehicle' in South Auckland
2
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
3
The total set aside for the scheme is now more than $200 million.
Extra $40m injected into gun buyback scheme, as Government explains how compensation process will work
4
It’s all because of brotherly love.
King's College student runs for spot on Auckland Grammar School board 'to help my brother'
5
Baby dies after 'tragic accident' at SkyCity carpark in Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:00
Tauranga solo mum Jasmine Hayward says young Ezekiel has accepted a lot of what's happening with the business and is very proud of her.

As solo mum's Māori, Pacific Island food caravan business booms her young son has to 'share his Mum'

01:43
Hastings farmers have had thousands of dollars’ worth of livestock killed in raids by dogs.

Hastings farmers face sleepless nights as livestock-killing dogs cause chaos
Asked what his view was based on, Mr Peters said, "it's based on going and finding out”.

Winston Peters backs Boris Johnson for British PM
00:15
Two others were injured in the incident.

Homicide investigation underway after woman 'hit by vehicle' in South Auckland