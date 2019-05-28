TODAY |

Record number of kiwi chicks to be released into forest after strong breeding season

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation

A record number of kiwis are set to be released into the wild from New Zealand's largest hatchery as the season wraps up. 

The 145 chicks are being released back into the forest after the youngest one hatched on April 13. The number is up from 133 chicks last year.

In total, 1923 kiwi chicks have been looked after at the National Kiwi Hatchery Aotearoa, formerly named Kiwi Encounter. The number includes kiwi that were taken into the hatchery as eggs, as well as chicks that had hatched in the wild.

Kiwi husbandry manager Emma Bean says the hatchery’s hatch success rate this season is a higher than average rate of 95.8 per cent.

"To have 145 kiwi chicks heading out into the forests around the North Island is fantastic for our conservation journey."

Department of Conservation kiwi recovery group leader Jess Scrimgeour says the success "is a testament to the skill and dedication of the kiwi team".

But the season, was also helped by a battery and solar power package from Mercury which provided reliable back-up power for its incubators.

"We can have more than 40 eggs at the hatchery at one time, so having battery power as a back-up is a fantastic addition to the work that we are doing to save kiwi. If the incubators turn off, the eggs could cool down and die," Ms Bean says.

The record-breaking year may also have been made possible in part to a new brooder room supplied by Kiwis for Kiwi - enabling the hatchery to care for more kiwi chicks.

North Island Brown Kiwi Chick (Apteryx mantelli), being released into a man-made burrow on Motuora Island, Hauraki Gulf, New Zealand. Nikon D80
North Island brown kiwi chick. (File photo) Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
2
Benny Haerewa
Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
3
Drugs, firearms and cash recovered as part of a police investigation into two drug syndicates in Wellington.
Over $1m in assets seized, 35 arrested and 200 charges expected in meth investigation
4
Environmental groups are disrupting the first day of the Minerals Forum held at the Dunedin Centre.
Police use bolt cutters to remove protesters from Dunedin coal conference
5
A petition is gaining traction in the area as people campaign against two licensing trusts which have put restrictions in place.
West Aucklanders, fed up with alcohol purchasing restrictions, campaign for 'fairness'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01
Wood is much lighter than concrete and steel which means less earthquake force, lead researcher Minghao Li says.

Christchurch engineers test timber as an earthquake solution

ANZ snafu sees some customers experiencing duplicate transactions today
The National Party leader says more criminals are getting away with gang tensions, shootings and drug offences under the Government.

Simon Bridges' serious crime uptick claim doesn't add up, ex-National MP says
Alfred Ngaro could front a conservative Christian party at the next election, and he’s already making headlines.

MP Alfred Ngaro gives up on forming own conservative party, decides to stay with National