Record-nearing 40C days 'certainly a chance' early next week, MetService says

Yesterday's hottest registered day on Kiwi soil in seven years, 37 degrees in north Canterbury, may be a mercilessly short lived milestone.

Country Road, Lindis Pass in Central South Island. Inland of the South Island is the area most likely to reach 40 degrees early next week. Source: Getty

Meteorologists are acknowledging a "certain chance" the mercury will rise above 40 degrees on Monday and Tuesday next week, in inland regions of the South Island.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said a ridge of high pressure hovering over the South Island, creating clear sunny skies, is going to stick around.

Compounding this will be warm northwest winds flowing through Canterbury early next week which could culminate in exceptionally hot weather.

"Certainily there is a chance it could get to 40 degrees Monday, Tuesday in inland areas of the South Island, but not definitely," Ms Clark said.

"Basically, most of this is happening because there's a ridge of high pressure over the country.

"If you have clear skies and fine days inland it will have a much greater effect on temperature than on the coast, where ocean winds can cool.

"Added to that northwesterly winds in Canterbury can get very hot."

The Central Otago town of Alexandra was one candidate to reach the 40 degree plus mark, currently forecast for 35 degrees this Monday.

Canterbury town of Wanaka, responsible for the scorching 37 degree reading yesterday, is forecast to continue above 30 degrees every day until this Tuesday.

A sweltering Christchurch also looms with 32 degrees forecast for Tuesday.

New Zealand's hottest ever registered temperature is shared by Marlborough and Rangiora, which both reached 42 degrees.

Timaru is also set to be nasty on Tuesday with 33 degrees forecast.

Meteorologist April Clark says this January has been a record breaking, brutally hot month.

"The average maximum and minimum temperatures around the country have been two degrees higher than average," Clark says.

"It's quite hard to break records, it is quite significant how warm it's been.