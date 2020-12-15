Record demand for boats and water craft as sales soar

The marine industry suffered a bad decline in sales earlier this year, but now it is scrambling to keep up with record demand for boats.

Motor boats at Tutukaka Marina, Northland (file picture). Source: istock.com

By Eleisha Foon of rnz.co.nz

In the last three months, sales of boats and other water craft like paddle boards have doubled compared to last year, according to the Marine Industry Association.

At least 1.7 million recreational boaties are expected to be out and about on New Zealand's waters this summer.

New Zealand Marine chief executive, Peter Busfield, said international travel used to be the boating market's biggest competitor but now, many seem to be spending their money on water sports instead.

New Zealanders can not travel overseas because of border restrictions and many seem to be spending their money on boats instead, he said.

Boat builders are also employing apprentices at record levels, with 170 people signed-up for apprenticeships in the last four months compared to just 40 in the same period last year.

Simpson said things were tough earlier in the year, but now he was selling every boat he could find.

"Yes the market is bouyant and yes we are pretty much selling everything we can get our hands on. We are getting far greater sales than what we have previously."

He put the spike down to families wanting to make the most of their own back yard since the lockdown earlier in the year.

The boom was great but it would need to run for a long time to make up for the boats the company couldn't build because of the lockdown in April and May, he said.

Boat sales dropped 95 per cent from April to June, but in recent months they have reached record levels.

This year was already ahead of 2019 in terms of sales, and orders were filling up for next year, he said.

Learn the ropes

Maritime New Zealand's Baz Kirk said the high number of sales suggests there could be a lot more people on the water this summer who are new to boating.

He urged people who were new to water sports to learn the ropes before they got out of their depth.

"Whether it's a paddle board, dinghy, kayak, small boat - it's all the same thing. You have got to think about what you are doing before you do it. Prep your boat, check your gear, know the rules and weather."

To monitor the activity on the water, 18 regional harbour masters would be on patrol across the country over summer, he said.

Fourteen people have died in recreational boating accidents in New Zealand waters so far this year, while 22 people died in 2019.

Maritime NZ warned key risk factors for recreational boaties included failure to wear life jackets all the time, inability to communicate for help when an accident happened, failure to check the weather forecast before going out, and alcohol use.