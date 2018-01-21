Record 35 degrees high in Wanaka not the hottest we'll see this summer

It was a hot day in Wanaka in Central Otago with a reading of 35C.

MetService tweeted that's the highest in its records since 1972.

Earlier this month the official temperature reading at Invercargill Airport reached 32.3C. The city's previous hottest ever day was 32.2C in 1921.

A NIWA meteorologist says it's "a distinct possibility" that temperatures in New Zealand could rise to more than 40C for the first time this summer next Tuesday.