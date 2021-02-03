Recognise these items? Police seek help identifying body recovered from Waikato River

Police have today released images of clothing worn by a man whose body was recovered from the Waikato River in Hamilton last week, with the hope of identifying him.



The clothing worn by a man whose body was discovered in the Waikato River. Source: New Zealand Police

Police were called to the scene after being notified by members of the public of the man's body, located between the Cobham and Anzac Bridges, on January 27, Inspector Andrea McBeth said today in a statement.



A number of inquiries have been made in the hope of identifying the man, including a review of the current local missing persons who have been reported to police, McBeth said.

The man has been described as being 181cm tall and 65kg.

He was wearing a black Obey t-shirt with a cigarette packet design on the front, a red checkered Rivet Workwear hooded jacket, grey pants and black leather Blundstone work boots.

An image of the boots worn by a man whose body was found in the Waikato River. Source: New Zealand Police

McBeth said it may be upsetting for friends and family of the man, and there are support services available for anyone who may wish to use them.

Further information can be obtained by phoning Victim Support on 0800 842 846.