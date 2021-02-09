Recognise these clothes? Police seek clues after man seen entering water at Wellington beach last night

Police are asking for help to identify who owns clothing left on Wellington’s Hataitai Beach yesterday evening, as a search and rescue operation gets underway.

Clothing found on Hataitai Beach, Wellington. Source: NZ Police

The faded black shirt, green and orange Nike shoes and a pair of green and white ankle socks were found on the beach near Evans Bay Parade about 9pm yesterday.

Police want to confirm the person who left the clothes on the beach is safe.

Police said a male wearing a pair of black shorts was seen entering the water around the same time the clothing was left on the beach. But they say they don’t know whether it’s connected.