Recognise this man? Wellington police seek suspect after cabbie injured in knifepoint robbery

Wellington police have released a CCTV still hoping to identify a man accused of having cut a taxi driver during a knifepoint robbery last week. 

The customer was picked up from outside Westfield Queensgate Mall, Lower Hutt around 2.45am on Friday.

The taxi driver drove only a couple of kilometres before the man threatened him with a knife, demanding money, police said.

The driver managed to escape but sustained facial injuries and a cut to his hand whilst the offender fled the taxi on foot with cash, according to authorities.

The offender is described as a male with a medium to solid build who was wearing a black cap, white-hooded sweatshirt, a dark-coloured jacket over the hoodie and light-coloured trousers.

"This is a callous attack on a hard-working taxi driver and I want to assure the community we are taking this very seriously and doing everything we can," said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.

If anyone recognises the offender, contact the Wellington CIB Crime Squad on 04 381 2077 or contact anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police search for man who robbed a taxi at knife point on June 14 in Lower Hutt
