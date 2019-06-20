Recognise this man? Wellington police seek suspect after cabbie injured in knifepoint robbery

Wellington police have released a CCTV still hoping to identify a man accused of having cut a taxi driver during a knifepoint robbery last week.

The customer was picked up from outside Westfield Queensgate Mall, Lower Hutt around 2.45am on Friday.

The taxi driver drove only a couple of kilometres before the man threatened him with a knife, demanding money, police said.

The driver managed to escape but sustained facial injuries and a cut to his hand whilst the offender fled the taxi on foot with cash, according to authorities.

The offender is described as a male with a medium to solid build who was wearing a black cap, white-hooded sweatshirt, a dark-coloured jacket over the hoodie and light-coloured trousers.

"This is a callous attack on a hard-working taxi driver and I want to assure the community we are taking this very seriously and doing everything we can," said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.