Recently expired WOF, rego and licences can be used until end of November

People whose vehicle licences or registrations expired just before lockdown will have more time to get them up to date.

Source: istock.com

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed driver licences, warrants and certificates of fitness, registrations and licence endorsements that expired on or after July 21 can be used until the end of November.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said it would provide certainty for people who had to use their vehicle in higher alert levels.

"Lockdown is stressful. People shouldn't have to worry about getting fined for having a recently expired WOF if driving to access essential services or as an essential worker.

"It's still the driver's responsibility to keep their vehicle roadworthy and I urge everyone to regularly check their vehicle is safe. We're asking drivers before they set off, to give it a TWIRL - check your tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, look for rust, and test your lights.

"Drivers still need to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their licence and obey all road rules. Any licence suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply."

He said anyone outside of Auckland should endeavour to get everything up to date as facilities are open under Level 2.

He also said work was underway to allow temporary extensions to happen more quickly in the future.

The Road Transport Forum welcomed the confirmation saying the uncertainty was causing confusion over insurance cover.

"In our heavily regulated industry, paperwork matters," chief executive Nick Leggett said.

"For that reason, since the start of the level 4 lockdown, the RTF has been asking for a formal statement from the government that the critical licences and certificates to keep drivers and the trucks on the road.

"That has arrived today and we couldn't be happier. One of our big concerns was insurance cover, which is why this extension for the paperwork needed to come from the very top."