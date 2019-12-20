TODAY |

Recent spate of extreme weather in New Zealand should expected to clear by Christmas

Source:  1 NEWS

A weather event in the Indian Ocean has caused extreme weather in Australia and New Zealand but should hopefully clear by Christmas, according to 1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett.

With Christmas almost upon us Kiwis' thoughts often turn to the weather.

What's known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is causing more warm air to rise up into the jet stream, the river of wind high up in the atmosphere, Corbett says. 

That extra energy has sped up the jet stream and caused it to then dip back south, east of the Indian Ocean and curve well south of Australia. 

This is what has caused the hot and dry weather across the Tasman and is responsible for all the rain on the West Coast, Corbett explains.

As to whether we will have this for the Christmas holidays? Hopefully not. 

Corbette says the jet stream should push further south, allowing some quieter weather to come New Zealand's way.

