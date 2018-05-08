Recent chemical weapon attacks 'seriously risk undermining the global norm' - Winston Peters

Winston Peters is welcoming steps taken to tighten the global ban on chemical weapons.

The Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control said the strengthened moves cam from a successful outcome of the Chemical Weapons Convention that held an emergency meeting in the Netherlands this week.

"It is vital that the international community comes together to ensure the prohibition on chemical weapons is upheld," Mr Peters said.

New Zealand supported the UK's call for the emergency meeting, which in turn decided to "establish a mechanism that formally identifies perpetrators of chemical weapon attacks so they can be held to account," Mr Peters said.

"New Zealand supported this meeting and its outcome because the recent chemical attacks in Syria, Iraq, Malaysia, and the UK seriously risk undermining the global norm against the use of this horrific type of weapon."