Recap: Election 2020 delivers big win for Labour

Preliminary results for election 2020:

Labour - 64 seats - 49%

National - 35 seats - 26.9%

ACT - 10 seats - 8%

Green - 10 seats - 7.6%

Māori Party - 1 seat - 1%

12:10am: We're signing off for tonight. Thank you for joining us.

We're back early from 8am tomorrow. Q+A will be on TVNZ 1 and streaming on 1 NEWS pages with a two-hour special discussing the Election’s big winners and losers.

Jack Tame will analyse what the next Government will look like and what moves they are likely to make.

Tagata Pasifika will also be on at 7.30am and, from 10am, Marae will focus on what the Election results mean for Māori.

12:00am: Here's a wrap-up of some of the highlights on 1 NEWS tonight.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Kieran McAnulty says his dream has come true, after winning Wairarapa back from National.

Former National Leader Simon Bridges has called tonight "grim", saying National will need to do some "real soul-searching".

11:59pm: More results in now

Labour's Shanan Halbert wins Northcote.

New electorate Takanini goes to Labour's Neru Leavasa.

National's Simon O'Connor wins Tāmaki, Labour's Barbara Kuriger wins Taranaki-King Country.

Labour's Louise Upston wins Taupo, and Labour's Vanushi Walters wins Upper Harbour.

Labour's Nanaia Mahuta retains Hauraki-Waikato.

11:55pm: Labour's Deborah Russell looks to retain New Lynn, with 99% of the votes counted.

Labour takes back New Plymouth from National after 12 years with Glen Bennett's win.

National's Simeon Brown retains Pakuranga.

Tangi Utikere retains Labour's seat in Palmerston North after Iain Lees-Galloway's exit.

11:52pm: Hehir says there are no permanent wins or loses in the election.

"We really expect a lot of them from this term," Espiner says of Labour.

National's Luxon wins Botany.

Labour's Carmel Sepuloni retains Kelston.

National's Denise Lee retains Maungakiekie.

Ardern retains Mt Albert.

Labour's Michael Wood retains Mt Roskill.

Labour's Stuart Nash retains Napier.

11:50pm: Swarbrick wins Auckland Central.

11:43pm: Kaye says National are losing "really, really great people".

She says she'll give Auckland Central candidate Emma Mellow a hug toinght.

Those coming in through National's list on these numbers include Brownlee, Goldsmith, Bishop, David Bennett, Michael woodhouse, Nicola Willis, Melissa Lee, Nick Smith, Maureen Pugh and Harete Hipango.

National at the moment looks to lose MPs like Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Agnes Loehini, Paulo Garcia and Lawrence Yule - many of whom provided the party's ethnic diversity, Kaye says.

11:41pm: Preliminary makeup of Parliament with 97% of the votes counted.

Labour - 64 seats

National - 35 seats

ACT - 10 seats

Greens - 10 seats

Maori Party - 1 seat (if it wins Waiariki)

11:40pm: More results coming in now.

ACT leader David Seymour retains Epsom by nearly 9000 votes.

Labour's Jamie Strange retains Hamilton East by a margin of 2000 votes.

Labour's Gaurav Sharma wins Hamilton West by 4400 votes.

11:32pm: Maori Party co-leader Ngarewa-Packer has given her concession speech. Labour's Rurawhe leading by more than 1000 votes in Te Tai Hauāuru with 98% of votes counted.

Ngarewa-Packer says she'll be back in 2023 and she'll stay on as co-leader.

11:29pm: Collins retains her seat in Papakura by a near 6000 vote margin. But, Labour won the electorate vote in the seat.

Luxon still ahead in National stronghold Botany. But, the seat has also gone red for the party vote - the first time since the seat was created.

11:25pm: Kaye pays tribute to outgoing MP Tracey Martin and her work in the education space.

She also acknowledged the Parliamentary staff who would be losing their jobs after tonight.

Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford: "Really calm day ... it's been such a wonderful outcome."

He says he didn't expect Labour to hold such a high result all night.

National's Simon Watts wins North Shore by nearly a near 4000 margin.

11:23pm: 95% of votes counted now

Labour - 49% - 64 seats

National - 26.9% - 35 seats

ACT - 8% - 10 seats

Greens - 7.5% - 10 seats

11:17pm: Still close in Whangārei - National's Reti ahead by 160 votes.

Swarbrick looks to win Auckland Central, with 98.8% of the vote counted.

Hehir says there's signs National voters have waited to cast their vote. Labour supporters, meanwhile, got out early and knew who they were supporting, he says.

11:14pm: National's Andrew Bayly retains Port Waikato (formerly Hunua) by 4250 votes.

Labour's McAnulty wins the formerly National-held Wairarapa seat by 5400 votes.

National's Jacqui Dean wins Waitaki by 3100 votes.

11:11pm: Back to reporter Katie Bradford outside of NZ First's HQ.

Peters avoided the media pack on his way out.

Jones told 1 NEWS the party will take time to reflect about what had happened tonight. Jones has hinted a return, but hasn't indicated what his future may be.

11:09pm: National's Scott Simpson wins Coromandel by about 4200 votes.