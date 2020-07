The Ministry of Primary Industries has extended its recall of several cheese products due to a potential listeria risk.

They’ve honed in on Talbot Cheese after an unconfirmed test found listeria in a product processed at their factory in Temuka.

As they pack and cut products for several companies.

The recall has now been extended to include some cheeses from Cuisine Canteen, Pams Finest Range and Gibbston Valley.