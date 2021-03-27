Rebuild of Oranga Tamariki underway following years of turmoil

After years of turmoil, Oranga Tamariki is having its reputation rebuilt from the ground up, with new chief executive Sir Wiri Gardiner leading the charge.

The government department came under fire in 2019 when a video of Oranga Tamariki staff attempting to uplift a newborn baby went viral.

It led to four public reviews and a Waitangi Tribunal claim, as well as the resignation of then CEO Grainne Moss.

Her interim replacement, Sir Wiri Gardiner, recently travelled to Hawke's Bay where it all began, believing it was important to go back to the start point to understand what went wrong.

"I wanted to go there to talk to the staff, to talk to the community, to talk to the providers, and to see what the impact the uplift of May 2019 had on their relationship with Oranga Tamariki," Gardiner told 1 NEWS.

At the Waitangi Tribunal, Oranga Tamariki admitted institutional racism, while Gardiner said staff lacked knowledge of Māori culture.

A problem, given 60 per cent of children in care are Māori.

"That's what I think is at the root of the criticism about institutional racism," Gardiner said.

He wants cultural competency courses for staff, perhaps even to NZQA standards.

"We need to have an understanding of the societal conditions of which our children live and operate in and if we don't have that then there's one part of our tool kit that we don't have available to us."

Gardiner is only on a six-month contract, and while he did not think the permanent head of Oranga Tamariki should have to be Māori, he believed a Māori leader would be more warmly welcomed by the community.

But before he goes, Gardiner has plenty of work to do.

The organisation has lost more than its boss. Three of its nine deputy CEOs have gone, and more could follow.