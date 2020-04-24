TODAY |

The reasons you might be feeling tired in lockdown despite the extra rest

Source:  1 NEWS

If there's one thing many of us have in abundance at the moment, it's time, time to catch up on sleep and time to relax at home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Matty McLean investigates why we might still be feeling drained. Source: Seven Sharp

But has all that extra time actually given you extra energy?

Dr Alex Bartel explained to Matty McLean why doing nothing can be so exhausting.

“It is a natural thing that most people are feeling at the moment," he said.

“One of the main reasons is a lack of routine. We're no longer in the routines, most of us anyway, that we used to be in,” Dr Bartel explains.

“Often during the day, we just get up and we go to work, and we don't perceive the fact that we're actually quite fatigued and tired, because we just buzz through the day and it's just part of our routine.”

Dr Bartel says some of it is self-inflicted too as we are more likely to overeat or drink more alcohol when stuck at home all day.

“One of the strategies I quite like to use is before you go to bed, you write down a list of things that you'd like to achieve the next day," he said.

“Like just getting up and going for a walk, emailing friends, family, preparing meals, so you've got a bit of a plan.”

Dr Bartel also says sunlight can be good for rejuvenation and getting outside as much as possible.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Second man to appear in court charged with threatening to kill Simon Bridges
2
Breakfast weather segment goes haywire as John Campbell expresses disdain for the Eagles, guitar solos
3
National MPs questioning Simon Bridges' leadership after recent misstep
4
Donald Trump suggests injecting people with disinfectant to fight Covid-19
5
The reasons you might be feeling tired in lockdown despite the extra rest
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14

Businesses expecting online rush when Alert Level 3 kicks in next week

Second man to appear in court charged with threatening to kill Simon Bridges
05:13

Ancestry.com makes Kiwi and Australian military records free over Anzac weekend
05:39

Online gardening resources helps parents teach 'Dig for Victory' history to kids over Anzac weekend