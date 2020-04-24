The reasons you might be feeling tired in lockdown despite the extra rest

If there's one thing many of us have in abundance at the moment, it's time, time to catch up on sleep and time to relax at home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But has all that extra time actually given you extra energy?

Dr Alex Bartel explained to Matty McLean why doing nothing can be so exhausting.

“It is a natural thing that most people are feeling at the moment," he said.

“One of the main reasons is a lack of routine. We're no longer in the routines, most of us anyway, that we used to be in,” Dr Bartel explains.

“Often during the day, we just get up and we go to work, and we don't perceive the fact that we're actually quite fatigued and tired, because we just buzz through the day and it's just part of our routine.”

Dr Bartel says some of it is self-inflicted too as we are more likely to overeat or drink more alcohol when stuck at home all day.

“One of the strategies I quite like to use is before you go to bed, you write down a list of things that you'd like to achieve the next day," he said.

“Like just getting up and going for a walk, emailing friends, family, preparing meals, so you've got a bit of a plan.”