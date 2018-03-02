The reason behind New Zealand's high petrol prices revealed

Source:
New Zealand's high petrol prices are down to tax.
Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today AA's Mark Stockdale says around half of the price of petrol at the pump is tax.
"Roughly 98 cents a litre is tax and that's why the price is as high as it is," Mr Stockdale says.
"It's a user pay system basically. If you own a car and you buy petrol or diesel..that's how you fund New Zealand's transport system."
The fixed tax that petrol buyers pay goes into the National Land Transport Fund, paying for the maintenance of our roads, upgrading roads and road safety improvements.
