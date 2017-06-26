 

'Really tough to make ends meet' - those teaching our littlest children say they deserve a big pay rise

New Zealand's early childhood education (ECE) worker's say their pay just doesn't add up, and now they're launching a campaign for pay equity.

Early childhood teachers can be paid as much as $9000 per year less than kindergarten teachers.
The NZ Educational Institute will be campaigning to raise the wages of 20,000 ECE workers to the same level as kindergarten staff.

Qualified ECE teachers currently earn between $2000 and $9000 a year less than kindergarten teachers.

Early childhood teacher Mel Burgess told 1 NEWS that it's just not enough.

"Earning the wages that we get it's really tough to make ends meet.

"I've got the same qualification, I'm working to the same curriculum, I'm doing the same role, so it just boggles the mind," she said.

Unqualified staff earns even less, typically earning just above the minimum wage.

"People across New Zealand value what our early childhood educators do, we want the Government to step up and show that as well," Lynda Stuart the NZ Educational Institute President said.

The Government subsidises all children who attend ECE, so any pay raises would need to be covered by the taxpayer or private employers.

