'Really strong' bookings for upcoming ski season is 'fantastic' for Queenstown - NZSki

It is "massive" for Queenstown that bookings at The Remarkables and Coronet Peak this season are "looking really strong", the head of NZSki says.

Paul Anderson told Breakfast both domestic bookings and those from across the ditch were "well above" those from back in 2018/2019.

He said as soon as the trans-Tasman bubble opened, there was a "real spike" in Aussies looking at the website.

"It's fantastic for us, fantastic for our town."

Anderson assured skiers in the North Island and in Australia there would still be plenty of capacity in late July, August.

"Lots of wide open terrain and lots of bookings available," he said.

The upcoming season was "massive" for Queenstown, Anderson said.

"We're looking forward to seeing the town fill up and get its vibrancy back. Lots of visitors from abroad and domestically."

The decent dusting The Remarkables and Coronet Peak received recently really got the team "fizzing", Anderson said, because it helped with the prep and maintenance on the ski areas.

He said The Remarkables had received 18cm two days ago, while Coronet Peak got 10cm.