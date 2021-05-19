TODAY |

'Really strong' bookings for upcoming ski season is 'fantastic' for Queenstown - NZSki

Source:  1 NEWS

It is "massive" for Queenstown that bookings at The Remarkables and Coronet Peak this season are "looking really strong", the head of NZSki says. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Paul Anderson says the town is looking forward to filling up and getting its vibrancy back. Source: Breakfast

Paul Anderson told Breakfast both domestic bookings and those from across the ditch were "well above" those from back in 2018/2019. 

He said as soon as the trans-Tasman bubble opened, there was a "real spike" in Aussies looking at the website. 

"It's fantastic for us, fantastic for our town."

Anderson assured skiers in the North Island and in Australia there would still be plenty of capacity in late July, August. 

"Lots of wide open terrain and lots of bookings available," he said. 

The upcoming season was "massive" for Queenstown, Anderson said.

"We're looking forward to seeing the town fill up and get its vibrancy back. Lots of visitors from abroad and domestically."

The decent dusting The Remarkables and Coronet Peak received recently really got the team "fizzing", Anderson said, because it helped with the prep and maintenance on the ski areas.

He said The Remarkables had received 18cm two days ago, while Coronet Peak got 10cm.

"The colder temp means we can get our snow operating systems on as well, which really lays down a great base for the season."

New Zealand
Business
Tourism
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
'That lady tried to kill me' - Dashcam captures Otago driver's risky overtaking manoeuvre that nearly caused head-on smash
2
Countdown offers two weeks extra paid leave for any employee 'affirming their gender'
3
Supermodel Naomi Campbell becomes first-time mother at 50 - 'A beautiful little blessing'
4
Fair Go: Stratford couple endure 15-month ordeal before setting foot inside house they paid for
5
‘Disturbing failure’ — Users of popular security camera sold in NZ report seeing footage from inside others' homes
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Revenge porn victims struggling for help from ACC, justice system

Pedestrian killed in Lower Hutt after incident involving car
00:27

'A bit of a nightmare' - Patients wait for updates after Waikato DHB cyber attack

Morning Briefing May 19: Major cyber attack causing mayhem in hospitals