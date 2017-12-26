 

'It really is a special Kiwi Christmas' - Two new Kiwi chicks hatch in Rotorua

Ashleigh Yates 

ONE NEWS NOW Producer

A Kiwi Christmas has come true for the team at the Rainbow Springs Kiwi Encounter with Santa delivering not one, but two chicks. 

Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.
One chick from Maungataniwha hatched early on Christmas Day weighing 320 grams followed by another chick from Tongariro today weighing 335.5 grams.

Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS it's too early to tell whether the chicks are female or male but by measuring and judging their length, she believes the one born yesterday is a boy while the Kiwi born today is a girl.

"We've had a really exciting Christmas time here at Rainbow Springs this year," Ms Bean said. 

"The Kiwi hatched today and called straight away...It was quite vocal which is another sign it could be a girl."

"Both seem to be healthy. Everything was perfect."

One chick hatched on Christmas day, and the other hatched today.
"I can't think of a better way to spend my Christmas Day. It really is a special Kiwi Christmas. We work hard as all zookeepers and animal workers do over Christmas but this just makes it a really special time."

Ms Bean said 88 eggs have hatched at Kiwi Encounter this season and the chick that hatched today is their 1,749 Kiwi since opening. 

"Another one is currently in the hatching process and is expected to hatch in the coming days."

Both chicks will stay at the Kiwi Encounter Brooder Room to grow stronger and some visitors may be able to catch a lucky glimpse of the Kiwi chicks going about their normal day. 

After a couple of weeks, they will then return to their home grounds.

"These little guys will go back out into the forest when they are at a stoat proof weight so that they can have a much better survival rate of 65 percent

The Kiwi chicks are yet to be named and Kiwi Encounter are open for name suggestions which can be sent through via their Facebook page

Ashleigh Yates

