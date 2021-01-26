'A really sad experience' - Kiwi families' plans dashed after Australia abruptly suspends trans-Tasman travel bubble

Families on this side of the ditch have been left upset after Australia abruptly suspended its trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended for at least 72 hours after a woman on Sunday became New Zealand’s first community case in a little more than two months.



Charlotte Mimilo was due to board a flight from Auckland to the Gold Coast to visit family she hadn’t seen in a year.

“Just as we were about to board, we were told that our flight was cancelled,” Mimilo told 1 NEWS.

Flights due to leave Auckland for Australia last night were cancelled, forcing travellers to change their plans.

The snap suspension is in place until at least Thursday afternoon.

“There was tears, families so upset, kids asking why they couldn’t go on the flights and it was just a really sad experience to be in,” Mimilo said.

Those who arrived in Australia in the past week and a half have been asked to get tested and isolate.

“I advised [Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison] that we have confidence in our systems and processes, but it is Australia’s decision as to how they manage their borders,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told 1 NEWS.

At least five flights to Australia have been cancelled, and people will have to quarantine in Australia until the ban is lifted.