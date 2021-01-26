TODAY |

'A really sad experience' - Kiwi families' plans dashed after Australia abruptly suspends trans-Tasman travel bubble

Source:  1 NEWS

Families on this side of the ditch have been left upset after Australia abruptly suspended its trans-Tasman travel bubble. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Charlotte Mimilo said there were tears after her flight to the Gold Coast was cancelled as people were about to board. Source: 1 NEWS

The trans-Tasman bubble was suspended for at least 72 hours after a woman on Sunday became New Zealand’s first community case in a little more than two months.

Charlotte Mimilo was due to board a flight from Auckland to the Gold Coast to visit family she hadn’t seen in a year. 

“Just as we were about to board, we were told that our flight was cancelled,” Mimilo told 1 NEWS.

Flights due to leave Auckland for Australia last night were cancelled, forcing travellers to change their plans.

The snap suspension is in place until at least Thursday afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stephanie Dalzell spoke with Breakfast following the new restrictions from Scott Morrison’s government. Source: Breakfast

“There was tears, families so upset, kids asking why they couldn’t go on the flights and it was just a really sad experience to be in,” Mimilo said.

Those who arrived in Australia in the past week and a half have been asked to get tested and isolate.

“I advised [Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison] that we have confidence in our systems and processes, but it is Australia’s decision as to how they manage their borders,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told 1 NEWS.

read more
Jacinda Ardern responds to Australia's surprise call to close travel bubble with NZ

At least five flights to Australia have been cancelled, and people will have to quarantine in Australia until the ban is lifted.

“Air New Zealand’s told us to sit tight. I probably would not go anymore, we’ve been advised to stay,” Mimilo said.

New Zealand
Travel
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Horror in Sydney as 92-year-old grandmother raped in her home
2
'A really sad experience' - Kiwi families' plans dashed after Australia abruptly suspends trans-Tasman travel bubble
3
Judith Collins says National and Labour must work together to solve the housing crisis
4
Jacinda Ardern responds to Australia's surprise call to close travel bubble with NZ
5
Jacinda Ardern to speak about Australia border suspension this afternoon
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
07:52

Auckland woman calls for housing 'system' shake-up as she struggles to buy first home in hot market

Man charged following armed robbery of central Auckland dairy

00:28

'Essential flushing only', Wellingtonians told as work continues to fix burst pipe
04:46

Hotel ventilation systems 'certainly possible' as mode for Covid-19 transmission, expert says