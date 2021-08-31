'It was really quick' - Auckland woman flees as home hit by flooding

A Rānui woman was forced to flee in the middle of the night after torrential rain caused a creek to burst its banks, surrounding her home.

The floodwaters in the West Auckland suburb had already reached ankle height outside by the time Jamie Wolley's neighbour warned her late Monday night, rising rapidly within the hour.

"We started trying to move stuff around and get stuff under the house, but within an hour it was waist deep. It was really quick," she told Breakfast.

"It wasn't until I got into the car that I burst into tears."

Heavy rain causes extensive flooding in parts of Auckland

But there was nothing that could be done to save her husband's work ute, likely written off after it was engulfed by floodwaters.

Wolley said that by the time emergency services turned up, telling them to evacuate, the water was "lapping at the front door" to their home.

"At the rate that it was rising, I'd say that by the time we get back it will be flooded."

With her husband and dog in tow, the family fled to Wolley's parent's house in Henderson. Unsure what will await them when they return.

"I haven't slept, we turned the power off so I can't check the security cameras to see what's happened.

"We just have to get back this morning and get to work, hoping for the best."

Wolley says many of the properties that back onto the creek are likely to be in a similar situation.