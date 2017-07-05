'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments

Young performers from an Auckland circus troupe say they were subjected to vile sexual comments during a 90-minute performance before the first Lions test.

HighJinx were performing as part of the fan trail entertainment in the build up to the match at Eden Park in Auckland.

The girls are aged between 13 and 16 years old.

Fourteen-year-old Connie Murphy said she was "disgusted" by comments from rugby fans.

"I heard people asking Ella 'how much for a handjob?' And things like 'wow, your butt looks good in that position' and 'can I be on that chair when you’re dancing?'," she told 1 NEWS.

"Hearing those sorts of comments changed my perspective on what we were doing. I knew we were doing nothing wrong but it does change your outlook on it.

"I did feel slightly guilty about what I was doing."

Artistic director Carlene Newall de Jesus told 1 NEWS most of the people were wearing Lions colours:

"Rugby is a family sport, the event was not an R18 event. In the same way you wouldn't expect young people involved in warming up the field [to be] subjected to this sort of thing, these guys shouldn’t as well."