Spending time with family is often the focus of the festive season but for some this Christmas will be more cherished than most.

For Lyn Burt, she wanted to spend as much time as she can with her family including her four sons and eight grandchildren.

"I have stage four lung cancer in my right lung," Ms Burt told 1 NEWS.

"By the time they discovered it, it had already gone to my brain and had already gone to the bones in my back. So prognosis is not great and I came pretty close to death earlier on and they seem to be calling me their miracle child because I came from down there and I've come back up."

While Ms Burt may be a miracle, she is realistic about this year's festivities.