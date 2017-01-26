 

Real Estate Institute cautious about Auckland housing market cooling on new investor rules

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand is cautious about a cooling Auckland housing market which experts attribute to new lending restrictions and tax rules for property investors.

Experts say restrictions on the amount banks can lend are kicking in and slowing down the hot housing market.
Source: 1 NEWS

New figures released to 1 NEWS show nearly 700 homes were flipped, or sold on quickly for profit, in Auckland in the last year, making on average $7,000 a week in profits. 

But the number of homes sold at least twice was down on the previous year.

Experts say new rules that came into effect in October forcing investors to have a 40 per cent deposit have made a difference, along with the fact that investors now have to pay tax on any profit on homes sold within two years. 

Homes.co.nz says the number of repeat sales dropped 19 per cent in October and November compared to the two months before. 

However the chief executive of REINZ says it's not uncommon for the market to slow while buyers adjust to the new lending restrictions, and stresses that it's still early days. 

Finance Minister Steven Joyce says the Reserve Bank thinks the Loan to Value ratios have caused a slowdown in the property sales in Auckland over the last few months.

"Of course [it's] too early to say how long that's going to be sustained for. But obviously the Auckland market has slowed down a little," Mr Joyce said. 

Examples of houses flipped in Auckland in 2016 include one in Manurewa that was sold four times during the year.

The profit between the first sale and last sale was $180,000.

