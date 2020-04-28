Real estate companies expecting increased sales as restrictions ease

Real estate agents are expecting a flurry of activity, with viewings under tight restrictions resuming today.

House prices have been tipped to fall by up to 10 per cent, meaning good news for first home buyers.

Property viewings will be a little different during the Covid-19 pandemic though.

“You've got to make an appointment with the real estate agent, you then have to keep your two-metre distance from them and likewise," real estate agent Kelly Midwood told 1 NEWS.

“The open home viewing has to occur on your own inside the home and we stay outside the home.”



Settlements on properties stopped in Alert Level Four, leaving around 6000 home owners waiting for lockdown to lift.

Real estate firm Barfoot and Thompson says March was its best month in Auckland in three years, with over 1000 properties sold.

While the impact on the market won't be known for some time, economist Cameron Bagrie has a big prediction.