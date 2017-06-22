 

'A real community project' - design for new $8 million Christchurch playground revealed

Source:

1 NEWS

The imagination's of Christchurch school children have helped to design a new beach side playground that is about to become a reality. 

An artist impression of New Brighton's new beach side playground.

Source: Christchurch City Council.

Development Christchurch Limited (DCL) have released a concept design to revamp and build a new playground in New Brighton and are now seeking public feedback on it. 

Three distinctive play zones are included in the design - a water-play area and splash pad that will feature a paddling pool and water toys, a dry play zone that will have rope ladders, tunnels, swings, slides and trampolines, and a toddler area with sand and age appropriate play structures. 

In November 2016, DCL asked local school children to submit ideas that they would like to see incorporated into the huge new play area, as well as other members of the community.

DCL Chief Executive Rob Hall says it was important to involve the community to revamp the current playground that includes New Brighton's famous whale sculpture, which will have a face lift of its own. 

"This concept design incorporates all the feedback we’ve received so far and we now need to hear what people think. This is a real community project and it’s exciting to see work progressing," Mr Hall said.

The Christchurch City Council will fund $8.03 million towards the beach side playground.

Earlier this week, the council agreed to put $11.2 million towards the development of the New Brighton hot pools that will be located alongside the playground. 

"The release of the playground concept design, along with this week’s commitment to fund the hot pools, is great news for New Brighton. These projects are key to plans to revitalise the seaside suburb; however, they are still just one piece of the puzzle and DCL is working on other aspects of regenerating the village." Mr Hall said.

Public feedback on the design closes on July 23. 

To view the full concept, click here. 

