Ready for an extra hour of lockdown? Daylight saving ends overnight

New Zealand will gain an extra hour of lockdown overnight as Kiwis turn back their clocks to end daylight savings.

The shift means it will get dark earlier in the evening.

Daylight saving in New Zealand begins each year at 2am on the last Sunday in September, and ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April.

As it does every year, Fire and Emergency NZ is urging Kiwis to use the change as a reminder to up the safety of their homes. It's especially important this year, officials say, with so many Kiwis at home in their Covid-19 bubbles.

Some tips from Fire and Emergency on how to stay safe in isolation include checking smoke alarms, not overloading powerpoints with multiple plugs, having a household escape plan in place and never leaving electric blankets on while sleeping.

"If your alarm needs to be replaced, smoke alarms are available in most supermarkets and online," says Pete Gallagher of Fire and Emergency NZ.

"Please keep fire safe and help us to help you."

If Kiwis do need to call 111 because of a fire, Fire and Emergency said it will ask whether anyone at the address is self-isolating or has a confirmed case of coronavirus. If this is the case, they already have measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety including protective clothing, gloves, masks, safety glasses and mask.

