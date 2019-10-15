Ready-to-eat salads recalled due to listeria fears

A selection of ready-to-eat salads sold in supermarkets throughout the country are being recalled as they might contain listeria.

The company is Speirs and the products are three different salads sold in Pak'n Save, New World and Four Square throughout the country.

They are recently sold flavours of 'hawaiian pasta', 'chicken caesar penne' and 'loaded potato', sold in plastic containers.

Ministry for Primary Industries says listeria is unlikely to cause issues for healthy adults, but can be serious among young, old, pregnant and vulnerable people.

To date there are no reports of illness.

The incubation period is two to three weeks.