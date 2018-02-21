Readers photos: Mangled trampoline, damaged fences and flooding – Kiwis share their pics after Cyclone Gita

Source:
Kiwis in central parts of the country are sharing their images of the damage done by Cyclone Gita, which includes a flying trampoline.
Despite numerous warnings from authorities in the lead up to Gita to tie them down, at least one trampoline appears to have come a cropper.
Other images shared with TVNZ1's Breakfast programme shows damaged fences and floodwaters.
Nelson Tasman areas were very hard hit by floods, especially the town of Riwaka where several properties were flooded and people were evacuated.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news