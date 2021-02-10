TODAY |

'Read a newspaper' - Ardern heckles Bishop over vaccines during Question Time

Source:  1 NEWS

National MP Chris Bishop  fired back at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after apparent heckling in the House during Question Time today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson says he was "waiting for the Prime Minister to finish her exasperation". Source: 1 NEWS

Bishop, the National spokesperson for Covid-19 response, was asking questions of the Covid-19 Response Minister around New Zealand's vaccination plans.

In response, Chris Hipkins said New Zealand would be one of the first countries to use a "regular approval process" with the vaccines rather than fast-tracked emergency approval.

In response, National MP Nick Smith called out, "Like Australia!" and Ardern retorted, "They're not vaccinating. God, read a newspaper," amid further muttering from other MPs.

The interruptions "clearly put off" Bishop, Speaker Trevor Mallard said as he called for order, but Bishop had another view.

"I was just waiting for the Prime Minister to finish the exasperation," he said.

"Trust me Mr Speaker, she doesn't put me off."

There was more laughter and commenting from MPs before the Speaker called for order again, telling Bishop to give his question "without the commentary".

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Hamilton to Auckland train service announced
2
Magic Talk host Sean Plunket to leave Mediaworks
3
Pfizer vaccine signed off by Government, with rules about who will get it
4
Police seeking sightings of man missing in Rangiora since last week
5
Locals pitch in to rescue man's 21st birthday after caterer does disappearing act
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two men arrested, firearms and drugs seized following search warrants in South Auckland

New Hamilton to Auckland train service announced

Man who died while facing historical Dilworth School sex abuse charges named

Auckland medical clinic lost $400k a year trying to keep overnight services afloat