'Read a newspaper' - Ardern heckles Bishop over vaccines during Question Time

National MP Chris Bishop fired back at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after apparent heckling in the House during Question Time today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bishop, the National spokesperson for Covid-19 response, was asking questions of the Covid-19 Response Minister around New Zealand's vaccination plans.

In response, Chris Hipkins said New Zealand would be one of the first countries to use a "regular approval process" with the vaccines rather than fast-tracked emergency approval.

In response, National MP Nick Smith called out, "Like Australia!" and Ardern retorted, "They're not vaccinating. God, read a newspaper," amid further muttering from other MPs.

The interruptions "clearly put off" Bishop, Speaker Trevor Mallard said as he called for order, but Bishop had another view.

"I was just waiting for the Prime Minister to finish the exasperation," he said.

"Trust me Mr Speaker, she doesn't put me off."